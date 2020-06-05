Health Unit now offering COVID-19 testing; call ahead for appointments

The Arkansas Department of Health’s local health units across the state are now offering COVID-19 testing.
Testing is encouraged for all individuals who believe they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Tests will also be offered to anyone with or without symptoms who lives in or has traveled to an area experiencing active transmission.
Those seeking a test should confirm that the health unit is open and call ahead for an appointment so that staff can prepare and ensure safe spacing between patients.
Patients will be directed to self-collect specimens outside of the unit using a provided nasal swab and container. The specimens will then be sent to the state Public Health Laboratory. Results are typically made available within 48 to 72 hours, though it can take up to a week. Positive patients will be notified as soon as a result is available.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it.
Southwest Region
Testing Sites
Calhoun County Health Unit –
Hampton
870-798-2808
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Clark County Health Unit
Arkadelphia
870-246-4471
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Columbia County Health Unit –
Magnolia
870-235-3798
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Dallas County Health Unit
Fordyce
870-352-7197
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Hempstead County Health Unit
Hope
870-777-2191
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Hot Spring County Health Unit
Malvern
501-332-6972
8:00 AM – 4:39 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Howard County Health Unit
Nashville
870-845-2208
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Lafayette County Health Unit
Lewisville
870-921-5744
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Little River County Health Unit
Ashdown
870-898-3831
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Miller County Health Unit
Texarkana
870-773-2108
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday; Tuesday – Offer Late Family Planning Clinic until 5:00pm
Montgomery County Health Unit
Mt. Ida
870-867-2331
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Nevada County Health Unit
Prescott
870-887-2004
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Ouachita County Health Unit
Camden
870-836-5033
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Pike County Health Unit
Murfreesboro
870-285-3154
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Polk County Health Unit
Mena
479-394-2707
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Sevier County Health Unit
DeQueen
870-642-2535
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday
Union County Health Unit
El Dorado
870-863-5101
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday