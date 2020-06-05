Health Unit now offering COVID-19 testing; call ahead for appointments

The Arkansas Department of Health’s local health units across the state are now offering COVID-19 testing.

Testing is encouraged for all individuals who believe they have had contact with or been exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Tests will also be offered to anyone with or without symptoms who lives in or has traveled to an area experiencing active transmission.

Those seeking a test should confirm that the health unit is open and call ahead for an appointment so that staff can prepare and ensure safe spacing between patients.

Patients will be directed to self-collect specimens outside of the unit using a provided nasal swab and container. The specimens will then be sent to the state Public Health Laboratory. Results are typically made available within 48 to 72 hours, though it can take up to a week. Positive patients will be notified as soon as a result is available.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it.

Southwest Region

Testing Sites

Calhoun County Health Unit –

Hampton

870-798-2808

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Clark County Health Unit

Arkadelphia

870-246-4471

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Columbia County Health Unit –

Magnolia

870-235-3798

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Dallas County Health Unit

Fordyce

870-352-7197

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Hempstead County Health Unit

Hope

870-777-2191

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Hot Spring County Health Unit

Malvern

501-332-6972

8:00 AM – 4:39 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Howard County Health Unit

Nashville

870-845-2208

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Lafayette County Health Unit

Lewisville

870-921-5744

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Little River County Health Unit

Ashdown

870-898-3831

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Miller County Health Unit

Texarkana

870-773-2108

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday; Tuesday – Offer Late Family Planning Clinic until 5:00pm

Montgomery County Health Unit

Mt. Ida

870-867-2331

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Nevada County Health Unit

Prescott

870-887-2004

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Ouachita County Health Unit

Camden

870-836-5033

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Pike County Health Unit

Murfreesboro

870-285-3154

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Polk County Health Unit

Mena

479-394-2707

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Sevier County Health Unit

DeQueen

870-642-2535

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

Union County Health Unit

El Dorado

870-863-5101

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM every Tuesday

