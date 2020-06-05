Former Lady Rattler opens ice cream shop in M’boro

By P.J. Tracy

Murfreesboro Diamond

After wondering what to do for the summer, Murfresboro High School alum Lainy Alexander is now the proud proprietor of What’s the Scoop?

The ice cream shop, located on the Pike County Courthouse square in Murfreesboro, was the brainchild of Alexander’s mother, Brianna Strasner.

The second semester junior at Ouachita Baptist University is majoring in kinesiology, and after having worked summer jobs previously at Swaha Lodge and Marina as well as the Crater of Diamonds State Park, she said she was very excited to operate her own business in what she describes as “an educational experience.”

After utilizing the internet to find a name, which she described as “cute and catchy,” Alexander, along with her mother, friend Madison Humphry and her mother Vicki Humphry created some of the recipes that include Unicorn Sprinkles, Worm Dirt, Puppy Chow, Rattler Poison, Snake Pit and Breakfast in Bed, the latter of which features cereal pieces.

While there are many choices on the menu, the business has a marble slab and operates similar to a Cold Stone Creamery, which allows for customization according to the customer’s preferences.

In addition to the shop’s small ambience, a section of the store had been dedicated to the “Here’s the Scoop” wall that features small Polaroid pictures featuring some of the younger customers that have partaken of the ice cream.

Alexander said the shop has been very busy thus far, especially on the weekends, thanks to many of the local residents — including those from as Nashville and Kirby.

The 2018 MHS graduate said the seasonal business would provide her with some savings as well as the experience of “something different” over the course of the summer before she returns to school next fall.

After completed her bachelor’s degree at OBU, Alexander said she is considering the physical therapy program at Cossatot Community College, after which she will “just go with the flow” in finding career employment.

