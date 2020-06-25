Dierks, South Pike Co. moving ahead with graduation plans

Dierks

The Dierks School District is moving ahead with plans to hold a tradition graduation in the high school gymnasium on July 20 at 7 p.m.

Following the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidelines, the gym will only accommodate 290 attendees in the bleachers and 128 on the floor.

The plan will also include handicap seating, spacing guidelines for the graduates, school officials an speakers.

No person will be admitted to the graduation without a ticket.

Person over the age of 10 will be required to have a mask and there will be three entry points to assist with seating and social distancing. Designated parking areas will also be used that night.

Murfreesboro High School

The following announcement concerning Murfreesboro High School’s graduation was issued by the South Pike County School District Tueday:

