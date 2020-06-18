Deadline extended for Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has announced that the deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship has been extended to Aug. 1 with modified eligibility requirements deemed necessary because of COVID-19.

Unlike in prior years, students who have a sufficient number of hours and have earned satisfactory academic progress before March 27 are automatically eligible for the scholarship for the 2020 fall semester.

“COVID-19 greatly disrupted our educational processes, particularly in terms of in-person learning,” said former Dierks resident Dr. Maria Markham, director of the Division of Higher Education. “We felt it necessary, therefore, to modify the requirements for those students who might have experienced a setback through no fault of their own.”

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery provides tuition assistance to traditional and non-traditional students attending universities and two-year colleges, public and private, in the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $954 million in scholarship proceeds and awarded more than 542,000 scholarships to students.

Traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship. The latest ACT score accepted by Arkansas Department of Higher Education will be from the July testing. Students who have yet to achieve a score of 19 on the ACT may take the Accuplacer test remotely as a substitute.

Freshman students at four-year colleges receive $1,000 from the scholarship. Second-and third-year students receive $4,000, and senior level students are awarded $5,000 per year.

At two-year colleges, first-year students receive $1,000, while second-year students are awarded $3,000. To maintain eligibility, students must keep a 2.5 GPA.

