Area blood drives scheduled

Blood donor drives in Southwest Arkansas have been scheduled from late June until mid-July by LifeShare Blood Center.

Events include:

Thursday, June 25; 12-6 p.m.; Walmart, Hope.

Sunday, June 28; 2-7 p.m.; Walmart, Nashville.

Monday, June 29; 2:30-7 p.m.; Dierks Cuffs and Hoses, Dierks Community Room.

Thursday, July 2; 2-6 p.m.; Big Jakes BBQ, 603 W Commerce, Hope (all donors receive free pulled pork sandwich).

Saturday, July 4; 11-4; Walmart; De Queen.

Saturday, July 4; 11-4; Walmart; Nashville.

Thursday, July 9; 1-6 p.m.; Walmart, Hope.

Friday, July 10; 12-5 p.m.; Atwood’s, Hope.

Saturday, July 11; 2-6 p.m.; Walmart; Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...