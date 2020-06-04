4 positive COVID-19 cases in Nashville schools

Four Nashville School District employees have tested positive for coronavirus since last Friday, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

About 30 administrators, office staff and summer employees have been tested. Results are back on 20 so far, including the four confirmed cases.

Graham said the entire food service department tested negative.

Tests were administered at the local health department, Graham said.

“We want to make sure to take precautions,” Graham said. “We have closed our offices” for the testing and results.

Tests for the summer staff are separate from those which were already planned Tuesday, June 23, Graham said. Those tests will be for district employees, students and families who want to take them.

