2 dead in shooting Thursday night in Mineral Springs

The following is the press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department concerning the shooting that left two people dead Thursday night in Mineral Springs:

(The youth killed in the incident has been identified as Tyler Chism, white male, 16, of Nashville. The press release did not include Jawara Stewart’s age.)

“The Howard County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, 6/18/2020 of two people shot at 415 N. Mercer St. in Mineral Springs, AR. Officers and medics responded to find a black male (Jawara Stewart of Nashville) lying in the street with a handgun nearby. They also were directed to a man doing CPR on a juvenile male (16 yo) lying in a yard at a nearby residence. Officers secured the scenes as medical aid was given by Pafford EMS.

“The juvenile male was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival. Stewart was transported by air to a hospital where he died also.

“The investigation and witnesses indicate that Stewart and the juvenile male were outside this residence in Mineral Springs along with others when the two eventually ended up fighting over the handgun in the yard near the street. It is believed at this point that both Stewart and the male juvenile received gut shot wounds during this struggle that resulted in their death.

“The bodies of both Stewart and the juvenile are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation. This investigation is ongoing at this point.”

