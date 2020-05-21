The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: Oct. 1897

Miss Willie Ferguson and E. E. Austin were married at the residence of the bride’s father, F. M. Ferguson, last week, the Rev. J. D. Rogers officiating. Miss Willie is a charming young lady and belongs to one of our best families and is worthy of the love of any man. The groom is a model young man of splendid family and is to be congratulated on winning the love of such a noble young lady.

_____

88 years ago: Oct. 1932

For those who like to see a good picture show, the announcement of the re-opening of the Liberty will be a splendid bit of news. Show-lovers Saturday will have an opportunity to attend a matinee at the Liberty and see a good picture and rest from their days of shopping.

(Adv.) Enjoy a real grape drink. You’ll admit there is a goodness in the flavor of grapes – and that is why the new NuGrape is different from all artificial flavors. The new NuGrape – made exclusively with Welch’s Grape Juice – costs no more than any artificial grape substitute. It is now on sale everywhere for 5 cents. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. De Queen and Nashville.

_____

Howard County’s Centennial and the Ladies of Town and Country – Sally Ellis, Fannie Mae Scoggins, Mabel Sanders and Pat Sivley. (from the Nashville News in November 1978)

76 years ago: July 1944

Thirty-two U. S. Army soldiers now convalescing in a U. S. Army general hospital in England were recently awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in France. Pfc. William Kennedy of Nashville was the only Arkansas man on the list.

Notice: Save your scrap to help gain Victory in the war effort – old metal, rags, rubber and paper.

(Adv.) Now showing at the Howard Theatre, Wednesday and Thursday, where it is cool, Irving Berlin’s “This is the Army.” Too many stars to name them all-but you will miss a big treat if you miss this fine picture.

49 years ago: April 1971

A 6-foot 9-inch basketball player with family ties to Howard County has the best field goal shooting percentage of any college basketball player.

John Belcher, whose height caught the attention of coaches in Hot Springs, hit .633 from the field this past season in 24 games with the champion Arkansas State College of Jonesboro. “Big John” is the son of Mr. and Mrs. K. C. Belcher of Hot Springs. He is the nephew of Lewis Turner of Tollette. Both of his parents were born and raised in Howard County, according to a cousin, Bobby Turner of Route 1, Mineral Springs.

Nashville Jaycees will elect officers Tuesday night. Officers for the new year will replace the chapter’s charter slate of officers installed in November 1970.

Election meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Hoover House Restaurant. Charter president for the young men’s organization has been Ray Blakely.

(Adv.) Piggly Wiggly, the original self-service store; Bacon 49 cents a lb., fruit cocktail 4 cans for $1.00, Kraft Macaroni and cheese dinner 2 for 37 cents, cabbage 8 cents a lb., Jiff 12 oz. peanut butter, 39 cents.

