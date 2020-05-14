The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

131 years ago: July 1889

Hope is making arrangements to put in an electric plant for the purpose of lighting the whole town.

Sheriff Briggs, John A. Hughes and Sim Briggs of Centre Point went to Little Rock Tuesday to spend the Fourth and attend the meeting of ex-Confederates.

101 years ago: 1919

Alger Merrell’s little son had his foot badly burned last week by stepping on ashes that had been thrown into the garden.

Sam Hill arrived in the city Saturday, having received his discharge from the army. Sam is the first man to return from France wearing Croix du Guerre which he received for bravery in action.

76 years ago: 1944

S/Sgt. W. D. Chaffin is spending his furlough with his wife in Mineral Springs. Sgt. Chaffin is a veteran of Pearl Harbor, Midway and the Solomon Island campaigns. He was a member of the 11th Bomb group (H) which received the Presidential Unit citation for outstanding performance of duty in action against the Japanese in the South Pacific area. Since returning from overseas, he is stationed at the Army Air Field in Alexandria, La.

Pvt. Charles Turley, son of Mrs. E. B. Turley of Route 1, Nashville, has won the right to wear Wings and Boots of the United States Army Paratroops.

He has completed four weeks of jump training during which he made five jumps from a plane in flight, the last a tactical jump at night involving a combat problem on landing.

34 years ago: Feb. 1986

A number of acts of vandalism were reported by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. Some signposts and mailboxes on Highway 355 North were damaged or stolen, and the flashing red light at the intersection of 369 and 26 was shot out. Damage to the light alone was put at $500.

The Blue Bayou Church of Christ will mark its 106th anniversary with homecoming services Sunday. Classes beginning at 10 a.m., followed by preaching at 11 a.m., a potluck luncheon at noon, singing at 2 p.m. and evening services at 6 p.m. Preacher is Harley E. Sisson Sr.

