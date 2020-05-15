Select lake campgrounds to reopen May 20

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will reopen select campgrounds at its Arkansas lakes – Lake Ouachita, Lake Greeson and DeGray Lake – beginning May 20.

Campgrounds that will reopen at Lake Ouachita include Brady Mountain, Crystal Springs, Joplin, Tompkins Bend, Denby Point, Stephens Park, Twin Creek, Little Fir, Big Fir, Washita, Irons Fork, Avant, Buckville, Rabbit Tail and Cedar Fourche.

The collection of campground fees at Twin Creek and Little Fir have been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors.

Campgrounds that will reopen at Lake Greeson include Arrowhead Point, Bear Creek, Buckhorn, Cowhide Cove, Kirby Landing, Laurel Creek, Narrows Dam, Parker Creek, Rock Creek, Self Creek and Star of the West.

The collection of campground fees at Arrowhead Point, Bear Creek, Buckhorn, Laurel Creek, Narrows Dam, Self Creek, Jim Wylie and Star of the West have been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors.

Campgrounds that will reopen at DeGray Lake include Alpine Ridge, Arlie Moore, Caddo Drive, Edgewood, Iron Mountain, Point Cedar, Shouse Ford, Ozan Point and Lenox Marcus. The collection of campground fees at Ozan Point have been suspended until further notice to reduce risk to park rangers and visitors. The Oak Bower group use area will remain closed until further notice.

Shower facilities, comfort stations and dump stations at each of these campgrounds will be open. Boat ramps, nature trails and fishing areas as well as nearby amenities remain open.

Campsite reservations and payments must be made in advance at Recreation.gov. For campgrounds that require fees, all campsites will be available for reservation at Recreation.gov.

All pavilions, picnic areas, beaches, playgrounds, amphitheaters and drinking fountains will remain closed until further notice.

These closures are intended to prevent large gatherings and common use of high-touch surfaces.

All USACE field offices and visitor centers will remain closed to the public until further notice. Applications for special use permits must be submitted online and will be reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis.

The collection of all day use fees have been suspended until Oct. 1.

Visitors to the USACE Vicksburg District’s Arkansas lakes must practice social distancing and adhere to any other mandates issued by local, state and federal officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Vicksburg District strongly encourages visitors to wash their hands properly, stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms and follow any guidance provided by federal, state and local officials.

For more information about operational changes, the public may contact the following:

* Lake Ouachita

(501) 767-2101

* DeGray Lake

(870) 46-5501

* Lake Greeson

(870) 285-2151

Located in southwest Arkansas, Lake Ouachita, Lake Greeson and DeGray Lake are flood control reservoirs with multiple additional missions, including hydropower, water supply and wildlife management. At these USACE recreation sites, and unlike sites managed by others, employees are responsible for the protection and maintenance of these critical missions.

Dierks, Millwood among reopenings

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas on De Queen, Dierks, Gillham, and Millwood Lakes beginning May 20 for sites closed due to COVID-19.

The decision to reopen sites is specific to each recreation area and is based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors. Campground reservations and payments must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov.

Park visitors could begin making reservations on May 7.

To protect the staff and visitors, “no contact” transactions must be made online.

Some non-reservable campsites and parks will remain closed until they can be placed into the reservation system. The Corps is working to add these sites to the reservation system, but at this time, does not have a specific opening date for those locations. Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state, and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place.

