Scholarships continue to roll in for NHS seniors

Members of the Nashville High School Class of 2020 continue to receive college scholarships and local scholarships. They are also signing with the military.

Because Arkansas’s public schools and colleges have been closed to on-site instruction since mid-March, the list is incomplete, according to NHS Career Coach Amy Westfall.

“I only have what the students have turned in to me,” Westfall said. “I am quite sure more scholarships are coming in. Several two-year colleges moved scholarship deadlines to May 1. The committees are still working on awarding the money at this time.”

Nashville students’ college scholarships, local scholarships and military so far include the following:

Lourdes Azucena Alvarado Hernandez, SAU $8,000.

Amber Nichole Barnett, Cossatot

Deven Faith Barton, Cossatot $3,552; PEO Scholarship $1,000

Ty Jozef Basiliere, HSU, $2,500 per year for four years, $10,000 total; Swampy Graves Coca-Cola $100; Nashville Rotary $500

Ryan Matthew Brown, Forrest W. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Jamie Green Memorial $750.

Steven Bradley Bush, SAU $26,400

Juan Carlos Bustamante, SAU

Benjamin Camacho, Pleasant Valley Lodge $500

Klair McKinney Castleberry, HSU $2,500 per year for four years, $10,000 total; Rick Castleberry Memorial Dr Pepper $100; Scrap Media $200; Ronny K. Woods Memorial $1,000

Gracie Elizabeth Clements, SAU $8,000; Jill Hunter-Hasley $250; Scrap Media $200

Allie Michelle Couch, Cossatot; Kenneth and Tiffany Wilson $100; Latimer Funeral Home $500; Debra McMaster $250

Zakery Wayne Cox, Cossatot

Michael Crabtree, Navy $100,000

Maurelys Del Carmen-Wade, SAU $3,000 track

Adalyn Michelle Dunn, SAU $26,400; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400

Autumn Marie Dyer SAU $8,000; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000

Maya Elise Fant, Cossatot; Scrap Media $200; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Eugene and Betty Fant Memorial $500; Ronny K. Woods Memorial $1,000.

Hailey Lynn Frohnappel, Cossatot; Teague and Teague $500

John Paul Garate, SAU

Macie Marie Goff, East Texas Baptist University $56,00; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Class of 1953 $1,000; Debra McMaster $250

Chloe Jymeshia Graham, SAU

Jonathan Hayden Hagler, Cossatot

Miracle Faith Haislip, SAU $8,000

Addison Catherine Betha Harmon, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville; York Gary $500; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400, Debra McMaster $250

Logan Allen Harris, SAU $36,000

Edwin Jesus Hernandez, Cossatot

Lizbeth Jesus Arroyo Hernandez, Cossatot $1,776

Misael Hernandez, Cossatot

Sandra Hernandez, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200

Lauren Elizabeth Hoen, SAU; Garrett Jones Memorial; “Rico” Quinonez Memorial $300; Lions Club Flaherty $250

Kendrix DaVon Holcomb, John Shaddox Memorial $300

Kylee Huffman, SAU Tech

Ebony Janae Jefferson, Navy, $100,000

Nariah Lashay Jordan, SAU $8,000

Abbie Faye Lamb, SAU; Nashville/De Queen Pilgrim’s Future full ride at SAU $100,000; Cattlemen’s $500; Teague and Teague $500; Band Boosters $1,000; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000; Howard County 4-H $300; Arkasas State 4-H $1,000

Cole Evan Little, Navy $100,000; Larry Cowart Memorial $500

Aaron Michael Lott, Northeast Texas baseball; First State Bank $500; Ralph Gross Memorial $500

Noemi Danahet Lozada-Soto, Texarkana College

Jesus Eduardo Luna, Arkansas Tech

Haley Magueyal-Perez, University of Arkansas Rich Mountain $2,000 track

Cade Ray McBride, Northeast Texas $7,500 baseball; Ramon F. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Don Cooley Memorial $500

Luke Allan McBride, Northeast Texas $7,500 baseball; Nelda S. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Willie Click Memorial $200

Elizabeth Hope McCauley, Cossatot; NHS FBLA $500, Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200; Scrap Media $500; Nashville Rotary $500; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400

Dafne Mendez, Cossatot $1,776; Chamber of Commerce $500

Kendra Marie Miller, Herman Stavely Memorial $300

Madison Page Miller, SAU $26,400

Ereyanna Nichell Moore, ASU

Torrence Diego Morgan, SAU $8,000

Kevin Nava, Dwight Jones Memorial $500

Ashlyn Renee Newton, SAU $8,000; Howard County 4-H $300

Stephanie Pallares, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200

Caelan Marie Pearson, SAU $8,000; Mine Creek $500; Mattie Harper Ball $1,000; Brent Fritts $1,000; Garrett Jones Memorial; Howard County 4-H $300

Kimberly Krystal Perez, SAU $8,000; Dwight Jones Memorial $500

Brenda Esmeralda Perez-Miranda, Cossatot

Mia Yen Phan, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200

Walter Javiyon Phillips, SAU Tech

Madelyn Dell Pinkerton, UCA $24,000; Dr Pepper $100; Nashville Rotary $500

Anastasia Suzanne Quinney, UCA $3,500 per year; Dr. A.L. Smith Memorial $1,000

Jonathan Lynn Rauch, UCA $3,000 per year; NHS Band Boosters $1,000

Cameron Alexander Reese, UA-Pulaski Tech

Devin Slade Reisinger, National Guard $35,000

Alex Jose Rojas, UA-Hope $231; Elberta Order of the Eastern Star $200

Thomas Jade Rosenbaum, SAU $26,400; Culp-Smith $8,000

Cameron Ray Scoggins, SAU

Takela Rochon Stewart, HSU

Taylor Nicole Tomlinson, Cossatot

Ikia Traylor, UA-Pulaski Tech

Corbin James Tripp, UCA; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400

Nicolas Arthur Trombley, SAU $26,400; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200; Scrap Media $500; Howard County 4-H $300

Devaney Noemy Vargas, SAU $8,000

Ta’Kris Joshuan Verge, HSU

Paycie Nicole Welch, Cossatot

Hadyn Joel Whisenhunt, Cossatot; Coca-Cola $100

Bradley Keaton Whitlow, Williams $36,000

Baili Jadan Wiley, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville $3,000; Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400

Lourdes Azucena Alvarado Hernandez, George Castleberry Memorial Scholarship $500 per semester for four years, $4,000 total

Blane Ashton Woods, Ronny K. Woods $2,000

Detrich Lavail Young, SAU

Additional scholarships are expected and will be announced in the News-Leader. They must be submitted by Nashville High.

