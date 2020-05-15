Scholarships continue to roll in for NHS seniors

Members of the Nashville High School Class of 2020 continue to receive college scholarships and local scholarships. They are also signing with the military.
Because Arkansas’s public schools and colleges have been closed to on-site instruction since mid-March, the list is incomplete, according to NHS Career Coach Amy Westfall.
“I only have what the students have turned in to me,” Westfall said. “I am quite sure more scholarships are coming in. Several two-year colleges moved scholarship deadlines to May 1. The committees are still working on awarding the money at this time.”
Nashville students’ college scholarships, local scholarships and military so far include the following:
Lourdes Azucena Alvarado Hernandez, SAU $8,000.
Amber Nichole Barnett, Cossatot
Deven Faith Barton, Cossatot $3,552; PEO Scholarship $1,000
Ty Jozef Basiliere, HSU, $2,500 per year for four years, $10,000 total; Swampy Graves Coca-Cola $100; Nashville Rotary $500
Ryan Matthew Brown, Forrest W. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Jamie Green Memorial $750.
Steven Bradley Bush, SAU $26,400
Juan Carlos Bustamante, SAU
Benjamin Camacho, Pleasant Valley Lodge $500
Klair McKinney Castleberry, HSU $2,500 per year for four years, $10,000 total; Rick Castleberry Memorial Dr Pepper $100; Scrap Media $200; Ronny K. Woods Memorial $1,000
Gracie Elizabeth Clements, SAU $8,000; Jill Hunter-Hasley $250; Scrap Media $200
Allie Michelle Couch, Cossatot; Kenneth and Tiffany Wilson $100; Latimer Funeral Home $500; Debra McMaster $250
Zakery Wayne Cox, Cossatot
Michael Crabtree, Navy $100,000
Maurelys Del Carmen-Wade, SAU $3,000 track
Adalyn Michelle Dunn, SAU $26,400; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400
Autumn Marie Dyer SAU $8,000; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000
Maya Elise Fant, Cossatot; Scrap Media $200; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Eugene and Betty Fant Memorial $500; Ronny K. Woods Memorial $1,000.
Hailey Lynn Frohnappel, Cossatot; Teague and Teague $500
John Paul Garate, SAU
Macie Marie Goff, East Texas Baptist University $56,00; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400; Class of 1953 $1,000; Debra McMaster $250
Chloe Jymeshia Graham, SAU
Jonathan Hayden Hagler, Cossatot
Miracle Faith Haislip, SAU $8,000
Addison Catherine Betha Harmon, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville; York Gary $500; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400, Debra McMaster $250
Logan Allen Harris, SAU $36,000
Edwin Jesus Hernandez, Cossatot
Lizbeth Jesus Arroyo Hernandez, Cossatot $1,776
Misael Hernandez, Cossatot
Sandra Hernandez, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200
Lauren Elizabeth Hoen, SAU; Garrett Jones Memorial; “Rico” Quinonez Memorial $300; Lions Club Flaherty $250
Kendrix DaVon Holcomb, John Shaddox Memorial $300
Kylee Huffman, SAU Tech
Ebony Janae Jefferson, Navy, $100,000
Nariah Lashay Jordan, SAU $8,000
Abbie Faye Lamb, SAU; Nashville/De Queen Pilgrim’s Future full ride at SAU $100,000; Cattlemen’s $500; Teague and Teague $500; Band Boosters $1,000; Howard County Farm Bureau $1,000; Howard County 4-H $300; Arkasas State 4-H $1,000
Cole Evan Little, Navy $100,000; Larry Cowart Memorial $500
Aaron Michael Lott, Northeast Texas baseball; First State Bank $500; Ralph Gross Memorial $500
Noemi Danahet Lozada-Soto, Texarkana College
Jesus Eduardo Luna, Arkansas Tech
Haley Magueyal-Perez, University of Arkansas Rich Mountain $2,000 track
Cade Ray McBride, Northeast Texas $7,500 baseball; Ramon F. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Don Cooley Memorial $500
Luke Allan McBride, Northeast Texas $7,500 baseball; Nelda S. Wilson Coca-Cola $100; Willie Click Memorial $200
Elizabeth Hope McCauley, Cossatot; NHS FBLA $500, Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200; Scrap Media $500; Nashville Rotary $500; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400
Dafne Mendez, Cossatot $1,776; Chamber of Commerce $500
Kendra Marie Miller, Herman Stavely Memorial $300
Madison Page Miller, SAU $26,400
Ereyanna Nichell Moore, ASU
Torrence Diego Morgan, SAU $8,000
Kevin Nava, Dwight Jones Memorial $500
Ashlyn Renee Newton, SAU $8,000; Howard County 4-H $300
Stephanie Pallares, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200
Caelan Marie Pearson, SAU $8,000; Mine Creek $500; Mattie Harper Ball $1,000; Brent Fritts $1,000; Garrett Jones Memorial; Howard County 4-H $300
Kimberly Krystal Perez, SAU $8,000; Dwight Jones Memorial $500
Brenda Esmeralda Perez-Miranda, Cossatot
Mia Yen Phan, Cossatot; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200
Walter Javiyon Phillips, SAU Tech
Madelyn Dell Pinkerton, UCA $24,000; Dr Pepper $100; Nashville Rotary $500
Anastasia Suzanne Quinney, UCA $3,500 per year; Dr. A.L. Smith Memorial $1,000
Jonathan Lynn Rauch, UCA $3,000 per year; NHS Band Boosters $1,000
Cameron Alexander Reese, UA-Pulaski Tech
Devin Slade Reisinger, National Guard $35,000
Alex Jose Rojas, UA-Hope $231; Elberta Order of the Eastern Star $200
Thomas Jade Rosenbaum, SAU $26,400; Culp-Smith $8,000
Cameron Ray Scoggins, SAU
Takela Rochon Stewart, HSU
Taylor Nicole Tomlinson, Cossatot
Ikia Traylor, UA-Pulaski Tech
Corbin James Tripp, UCA; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400
Nicolas Arthur Trombley, SAU $26,400; Aramark Scrapper Cafe $200; Scrap Media $500; Howard County 4-H $300
Devaney Noemy Vargas, SAU $8,000
Ta’Kris Joshuan Verge, HSU
Paycie Nicole Welch, Cossatot
Hadyn Joel Whisenhunt, Cossatot; Coca-Cola $100
Bradley Keaton Whitlow, Williams $36,000
Baili Jadan Wiley, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville $3,000; Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award; Robert and Mary Frances Schirmer Memorial $400
Lourdes Azucena Alvarado Hernandez, George Castleberry Memorial Scholarship $500 per semester for four years, $4,000 total
Blane Ashton Woods, Ronny K. Woods $2,000
Detrich Lavail Young, SAU
Additional scholarships are expected and will be announced in the News-Leader. They must be submitted by Nashville High.