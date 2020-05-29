Pike County municipal seats up for election this year

Those interested in running for city positions may now pick up the “Running for Public Office” handbook at the Pike County Clerk’s Office.

According to Pike County Clerk Randee Reid, the book contains all the information, dates, guidelines and petitions needed to run for the positions.

Petitions could start being circulated on May 7 and must be submitted to the Pike County Clerk’s Office between noon on July 29 and noon on August 5.

The petitions will require 10 signatures of registered voters from the candidate’s zone/district.

Candidates will also have to submit an affidavit of eligibility and a political practices pledge.

Alderman positions are for two year terms, recorder/treasurer positions are for four year terms.

Positions up for election this year will include (along with name of incumbent):

Murfreesboro

Recorder/Treasurer — Penny Lamb

Alderman NW1 — Mark Barnes

Alderman NW2 — Linda Stone

Alderman SW1 — Lewis Gills

Alderman SW2 — Jeff Walls

Alderman W1 — Betty O’Neal

Alderman W2 — Jason Allmon

Glenwood

Recorder/Treasurer — Sharon Noble

Alderman NW Position 1 — Jimmy Clark

Alderman SW Position 1 — John Powell

Antoine

Alderman Position 1 — David Hendrix

Alderman Position 2 — Lonnie VanCamp

Alderman Position 3 — Heath VanCamp

Alderman Position 4 — Vance Teel

Alderman Position 5 — Teresa House

Daisy

Alderman Position 1 — Travis Rand

Alderman Position 2 — Rebecca Frazier

Alderman Position 3 — Teresa Wilder

Alderman Position 4 — Jack Nations

Alderman Position 5 — Helen Frazier

Delight

Alderman Position 1 — Randy Abbott

Alderman Position 2 — Tom Wilson (Deceased)

Alderman Position 3 — Chris Goodson

Alderman Position 4 — Ronnie Cox

Alderman Position 5 — Keith Woods

