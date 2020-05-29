Pike County municipal seats up for election this year

Those interested in running for city positions may now pick up the “Running for Public Office” handbook at the Pike County Clerk’s Office.
According to Pike County Clerk Randee Reid, the book contains all the information, dates, guidelines and petitions needed to run for the positions.
Petitions could start being circulated on May 7 and must be submitted to the Pike County Clerk’s Office between noon on July 29 and noon on August 5.
The petitions will require 10 signatures of registered voters from the candidate’s zone/district.
Candidates will also have to submit an affidavit of eligibility and a political practices pledge.
Alderman positions are for two year terms, recorder/treasurer positions are for four year terms.
Positions up for election this year will include (along with name of incumbent):
Murfreesboro
Recorder/Treasurer — Penny Lamb
Alderman NW1 — Mark Barnes
Alderman NW2 — Linda Stone
Alderman SW1 — Lewis Gills
Alderman SW2 — Jeff Walls
Alderman W1 — Betty O’Neal
Alderman W2 — Jason Allmon
Glenwood
Recorder/Treasurer — Sharon Noble
Alderman NW Position 1 — Jimmy Clark
Alderman SW Position 1 — John Powell
Antoine
Alderman Position 1 — David Hendrix
Alderman Position 2 — Lonnie VanCamp
Alderman Position 3 — Heath VanCamp
Alderman Position 4 — Vance Teel
Alderman Position 5 — Teresa House
Daisy
Alderman Position 1 — Travis Rand
Alderman Position 2 — Rebecca Frazier
Alderman Position 3 — Teresa Wilder
Alderman Position 4 — Jack Nations
Alderman Position 5 — Helen Frazier
Delight
Alderman Position 1 — Randy Abbott
Alderman Position 2 — Tom Wilson (Deceased)
Alderman Position 3 — Chris Goodson
Alderman Position 4 — Ronnie Cox
Alderman Position 5 — Keith Woods