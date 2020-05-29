Pawn shop files suit against log truck driver, owners for 2019 crash

Pawn Kings, LLC has filed a civil complaint against the driver and owners of a log truck that overturned in front of the Murfreesboro business, causing extensive damage in November 2019.

The complaint was filed May 21 in Pike County Circuit Court against truck owners April and Keith Smith, and driver Jeremy Ray, all of Mount Ida. Pawn Kings is owned by Jack Bonds.

The complaint contends Ray was driving the tractor-pole trailer “over-loaded with logs wet from rain” and traveling at “an excessive rate of speed” at the time of the accident.

As the driver negotiated the curve in front of the business, the logs shifted “because they were not secured to the applicable standards, destabilizing the trailer” and the truck overturned. The wreck smashed the shop’s windows, doors, furnishings, fixtures and retail inventory.

The pawn shop is looking to recover the fair market value for the goods damaged and clean-up and repair costs. The complaints also states the business suffered loss of “business goodwill” with customers.

The Smiths are listed in the complaint as having “vicarious liability” since they employ Ray and are liable for his “failure to take special precautions to secure the logs” on the trailer.

The complaint seeks a jury trial and was filed on behalf of the business by attorney Rowe Stayton of Prescott.

