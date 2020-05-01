Obituary: William Michael ‘Mike’ Carter, 66, of Burg

William Michael “Mike” Carter, 66, of Burg, Ark., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Hot Springs.

He was born Feb. 5, 1954, to the late im and Edna Lafay Greene Carter. He was a mechanic, retired from Weyerhaeuser, and a member of the Athens Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Diane Simmons Carter; and two brothers, Randy Bolt and Richard Bolt.

Survivors include: a son Cory Carter and wife, Sara, of Burg; two sisters, Laverne Addington of De Queen, and Lavada Munoz of Massachusetts; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, at Burg Cemetery with Terry Martin and Mike Moore officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

