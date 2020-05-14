Obituary: Tommy Verdon, 89, of Mineral Springs

Tommy Verdon, age 89 of Mineral Springs, Ark., died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Ark.

He was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Red Oak, Okla., the son of the late Arthur and Minnie Bidwell Verdon.

Mr. Verdon was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, Ark., as well as a Master Mason in the Pike Lodge #91.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Fane Linzy Verdon, a granddaughter, April Verdon, and one sister, Mae Cooley.

Survivors include: one son, Thomas Stuart Verdon and wife Debbie of Spring, Texas; three daughters, Jackie Linzy of Lowell, Ark.; Kathy McSpadden of Batesville, Ark.; Carolyn Cox of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one nephew Lyle Cooley of Mineral Springs, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Amber, Candy, Ronnie, Beth, Jeremy, Sabrina, Mickie, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Viewing for Mr. Verdon was 10:00 to 11:00, Thursday, May 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 7, at Corinth Cemetery, with Bro. Ben Jones, and Bro. Aaron Cooley officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church or the Corinth Cemetery Association.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

