Obituary: Roy Joe White, 88, of Redwater, Texas

Mr. Roy Joe White, age 88, a resident of Redwater, Texas, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Oklahoma City, Okla. He was a retired machinist for Georgia Pacific Paper Mill and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Grace Martin White; two brothers, Jack White and Bill White; and one grandson, Jake Freeman.

He is survived by two sons, Roy White and Ray White of Texarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Randy Freeman of Redwater, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor and Aimee White, Sarah Bradley, Kayla and Shawn Hall, Kelli Jo Freeman, and Andrea and Jerry Alverson; a number of great-grandchildren; four brothers, Rufus White, Wayne White, Jamie White, and Charlie White; five sisters, Mary McCullough, Bobbie Lovell, Gracie Harrington, Linda House, and Dollie Blankenship; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. White were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the Dierks Cemetery with Danny White officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

