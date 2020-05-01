Obituary: Robert Neil Evans, 83, of Murfreesboro

Robert Neil Evans, 83, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away in his home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Robert was born in Hot Springs, Ark., on March 21, 1937, to the late Vance and Rubye Jones Evans. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Smithson Evans; a sister-in-law, June Payne, and two brothers-in-law, H.J. Payne and Jerry Yeargan.

Robert was a graduate of Murfreesboro High School. He attended Henderson State Teachers College and the University of Arkansas before he graduated from pharmacy school. Robert later obtained a PharmD from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, College of Pharmacy. After graduation, he worked with his father in the family’s drugstore, Peoples Pharmacy, and later his wife and son, Rob, until his retirement in 2002. He was on the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy for ten years, serving one term as President. He was also former President of the Arkansas Pharmacy Association, actively on the board of directors of Diamond Bank and the Murfreesboro Water Commission.

Robert was an avid golfer and finally shot his age at 73. He enjoyed quail hunting and especially spending time doing anything with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Debbie Evans of Little Rock; son Rob Evans and his wife, Margaret, of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Britton Blough and her husband Bryan Sansone of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Neil Evans and his wife, Whitney, and Kyle Evans and his wife, Perri; great-granddaughters Ava and Kate Evans all of Searcy; sister Jane Yeargan of Fayetteville; brother-in-law Bobby Smithson and his wife, Julia of Arkadelphia; two nieces and three nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will have a private burial service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Southern Christian Home, 100 W. Harding Street, Morrilton, AR 72110; Mineral Springs Church of Christ, 318 Bridgeman Drive, Mineral Springs, AR 71851; or Kelley Cemetery c/o Minor Chaney, 1018 Nathan Road, Nashville, AR 71852.

