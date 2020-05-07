Obituary: Robert ‘Bobby’ Dale Pant, Jr.

Robert “Bobby” Dale Plant Jr., age 73, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Texarkana,Texas. He was born Aug. 10, 1946, the son of the late R.D. Plant, Sr., and Lorrayne Watson Plant.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Linda Twyford Plant.

Bobby is survived by: his son, Robert “Rob” Dale Plant III of Nashville, Ark.; his daughter Tami Westfall and husband Chad of Nashville, Ark.; and the lights of his life, his Sweetie, his Little Man, his Precious, his beloved grandchildren, Ridley Alysa Plant, Tristyn Riley Switzer Plant, and Kinsey Elana Westfall.

Graveside services were at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5 at Murfreesboro Cemetery, with his son Rob Plant officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Robert Dale Plant Scholarship fund at First Christian Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Murfreesboro, AR 71958; Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 800 Marshall St., Little Rock, AR 72202; or the Ronald McDonald House.

