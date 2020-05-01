Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Kelvin Bailey, 59, of Newhope

Robert “Bob” Kelvin Bailey, 59, of Newhope, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was born May 10, 1960, in De Queen, the son of Benjiman Franklin Bailey and Syble Pauline Golden Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Benjiman Eric Bailey.

Survivors include: his four children, Amy Lynn McKinnon and her husband, David, Bobby Wayne Bailey, Raylon Adams Bailey and Bently Adams Bailey; three sisters, Diane Smith, Audrey Simmons and Terry Epperson; a brother, Stanley Bailey; his fiancée, Jill Sharp; also his parents and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Davis-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Glenwood.

