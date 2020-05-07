Obituary: Ola Lorraine McLaughlin, 72, of Nashville

Ola Lorraine McLaughlin, age 72 passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in her home. She was born Aug. 5, 1947 in Saline to the late Winnie Mae Tolleson Lamb and Vernon Joseph Lamb.

She was a devoted member of Sunset Church of Christ in Nashville where she taught the Cradle Roll class for many years.

In addition to her parents, Lorraine is preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Lamb and Jimmy Lamb; two sisters, Billie Hughes and MaryAnn Pipkins; great grandson, Jaydin Lomashewich; one son-in-law, Tim Brown.

Survivors include: her husband of 55 years, Don McLaughlin, three daughters, Debora Jean Brown of Nashville, Ark., Donna Harding and husband Skipper of Nashville, Ark., Anita Mounts and husband Damon of Newhope, Ark.; brothers, Kenneth Lamb, Dewy Wayne Lamb, Floyd Lamb, Charles Lamb; sisters, Francis Frazier, Virginia Shively; seven grandchildren, Lena Vancamp (Eli), Thomas Brown, Cameron Harding (Taylor), Will Harding, Ashton Chambers (Dylan), Jessica Carmack (Nick), Breanna Mounts; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Lomashewich, Ellis Harding, Brahm Chambers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was 12 to 1 Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville

Graveside service was at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Corinth Cemetery with Bro. David Williams officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barton Bible Camp in C/O Sunset church of Christ, PO Box 7, Nashville, AR 71852.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

