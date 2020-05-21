Obituary: Mattie Marine Lyons Kennedy, 99, of Nashville

Mattie Marine Lyons Kennedy, age 99, of Nashville, Ark., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Nashville, Ark. She was born Sept. 16, 1920 ,in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Roland Lee and Eula Dyer Lyons.

She became a member of Immanuel Baptist Church when she was 25 years old.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” M. Kennedy, brother Cecil H. Lyons, sister Imogene Lyons Wright, and son-in-law John David Dickinson.

She and her husband operated Kennedy Laundromat on South Main Street for 30 years.

She walked up to four miles daily for several years, finally giving it up at age 94. She loved her yard work and flowers, and and even kept mowing the yard into her 90s.

Her church, family and friends were her everyday thoughts.

Her daughter, Joyce Pinkston, wanted to share one of those memories and how she lived by her Bible teachings.

“She always cooked eggs, bacon and toast for the hobos who used to come to town on trains. They learned to come by our house for a meal. I remember my mother lecturing them about getting a job. When I was about 13 and one came for a meal, he listened to the lecture and ate. After he was gone I asked my mother why she fed them so good then gave them a lecture at the same time.

“She answered that the Bible teaches that Jesus comes in many images, so it could be Jesus testing our kindness to one another. She lived her life showing that kindness every day to family, friends and strangers. Rest in peace, Mother, we love you and you deserve to be wrapped in the arms of your loved one in heaven and Jesus now.”

Survivors include: two daughters, Betty Jean Kennedy Wilhite and husband Charles E., Mary Joyce Kennedy Dickinson Pinkston and husband Charles; grandchildren Sherry Wilhite Scott, Rodney Wilhite, Diane Dickinson Schooley, Dana Dickinson, John David Dickinson, Skip Pinkston; great-grandchildren Kennedy Wilhite, Nell Wilhite, Emory Wilhite, Shelby Dickinson, John Steven Schooley, Sydney Schooley, Will Dickinson, Edward Hetzel, Amber Fuller, Breanna Pinkston, and Meredith Pinkston; four great-great-grandchildren Anabell Schooley, Jaedyn Schooley, John Declan Schooley, and Adrial Schooley.

Graveside services were 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Restland Memorial Park, with Rev. Glen Green officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

