Obituary: Larry Wesson, 76, of Nashville

Larry Wesson, age 76 of Nashville, Ark., went to his eternal home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born May 20, 1943, in Mineral Springs, Ark., to the late Otis Wesson and Ethel Young Sherman Wesson.

Larry was retired from the Briar Plant as a Calcine Operator. He was a member of the Blue Bayou Church of Christ where he served faithfully as a Deacon for several years. He was an avid Razorback fan, loved traveling with his wife and family. He was very active with his children and grandchildren in their sports, going to all their games. He also loved playing cards and farming with his father-in-law, Sam Maroon. Church and family were Larry’s life.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Tommy Wesson.

His survivors include: his best friend and love of his life for over 58 years, Jane Maroon Wesson of Nashville; his children, Laurie and husband Sam Coleman of Nashville; Cheryl Griffin of Nashville; Jennifer and husband Brian Smead of Nashville; 10 grandchildren, Jarrad Shelton, Jeff Shelton, Kayla and husband Hunter Blankenship, Jase Coleman, Justin and wife Koree Parker, Jeremey and wife Casey Parker, John David Griffin, Skyler Smead, Dalton Smead, and Savannah Smead; also 10 great-grandchildren. And a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.

A private graveside service will be at County Line Cemetery with Michael Howard officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

