Obituary: John C. Young, 73 of Dierks

John C. Young, 73, of Dierks, Ark., passed away, Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Hot Springs, Ark., after a very brief illness.

He was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Newhope, Ark., to the late Thomas Leo Young and Hazel Adel Fant Young. Mr. Young was a retired farmer and a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his church and visiting with people. He provided all the family communications so to speak.

Preceding him in death were two sisters, Darlene Edwards and Sue Hamner; also, a niece, Carol.

His survivors include: three children, Lorie Lea Barker and husband Troy of Hatfield, Ark., Patsy Beck and husband John of Andersonville, Tenn., and Jason Young and wife Nicole of Dierks, Ark.; three siblings, James and wife Ann Young of Newhope, Ark., Doris and husband Fred Fisk of Sheridan, Ark., and Troy and wife Debbie Young of Nashville; 12 grandchildren, Josh Barker, Alisha Barker, Garrett Beck, Seth Beck, Chris Beck, Daniel Beck, Hayden Alexander, Jayda Young, Kalli Alexander, Hunter Young, Tanner Young, and Jeremiah Young; nine great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services wrere held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Joy Cemetery near Daisy, Ark. with Bro. Larry Fry officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. We humbly ask that you social distance at the graveside service.

