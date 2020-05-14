Obituary: Janice Ellen Rice, 78, of Oklahoma

Janice Ellen Rice, 78 of Owasso, Okla., formerly of Nashville, died May 3, 2020, of ALS at her home.

She was born March 26, 1942, in Lockesburg to the late Autrey C. and Hazel Fredrick Bell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Rice, and a brother, Gene Bell.

Survivors include: three daughters, Pam Bennett (Noel) of Collinsville, Okla.; Angie Harmon (Bob) of Owasso, Michelle Wilson (Doug) of Owasso; a brother, Ronnie Bell (Sandra) of Texarkana, Ark.; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Services were held at Central Baptist Church of Owasso where she was a member.

Burial was at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso

