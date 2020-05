James Lynn Ware, 83, of Ashdown, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

He was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Rosston. He was retired from SWEPCO after 40 years of service; part of the time was in Dierks where he had been Area Manager.

He was buried Friday, May 15, in a private graveside service at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana. Arrangements by Texarkana Funeral Home.

Like this: Like Loading...