Obituary: George Alford Castleberry, 91, of Nashville

George Alford Castleberry, age 91, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born June 28, 1928, in Nashville to the late Bathus and Berdie Trott Castleberry.

Mr. Castleberry was a 1947 graduate of Nashville High School. He studied Agriculture at Arkansas Tech University and enjoyed playing baseball. Although he was drafted to the St. Louis Cardinals, he was also drafted by Uncle Sam into the Army. He then returned to Nashville, where he had several business ventures which include selling insurance, real estate and owning and operating Castleberry Accounting Service for 64 years.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Nashville since 1976 and served his church in several leadership positions over his lifetime. He was proud to have served as the Arkansas State FFA President in 1947 to 1948. He was also active in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as Arkansas State President, Southwest Regional President, and the Budget Director for International Eagles. His hobbies included being an avid fox hunter. He was a Master of Hounds and judged the three major national fox hunts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, two sisters and a son, Scott Millward of Nashville.

Survivors include: his wife, Doris Ann Boyd Castleberry; children Debbie Castleberry Hicks of Magnolia, Bo Castleberry and wife Gayle of Nashville, Rodney Castleberry and wife Vickie of Pine Bluff, Thomas Millward of Little Rock, Michelle Price and husband John of Fayetteville, Dana Millward of Nashville, Libby Millward of Huntsville, Ala.; 24 grandchildren and 38½ great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank Elite Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion he received over the last year and special family friend Teresa Smith for her loving care.

Due to current public health concerns, there will be a private family graveside service at County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the George Castleberry FFA Scholarship Fund, Diamond Bank, P.O. Box 31, 301 North Main Street, Nashville, AR 71852.

