Obituary: Eugenia Carolyn Cornish McClure, 98, of Nashville

Eugenia Carolyn Cornish McClure of Nashville, Ark., went to her heavenly home on May 4, 2020. She was 98 years old, having been born on Jan. 13, 1922, in Nashville, Ark. She was preceded in death by Clell McClure, her husband of 53 years; her parents, Iler and Clara Cornish; her brother, Joel Cornish; and two daughters-in-law, Terri Chesshir McClure and Jayne Toland McClure. She is survived by her three sons, Jim McClure and wife Mona of Dallas, Texas, Mike McClure of Fayetteville, Ark., and Don McClure and wife Becky of Little Rock, Ark.

She is also survived by her pride and joy, her seven grandchildren: Mark McClure and wife Tara of McKinney, Texas, Kristin Powers and husband Brad of Sachse, Texas, Wes McClure and wife Lauren of Fayetteville, Ark., Laura Bonfim and husband Rick of Macon, Ga., Jeff McClure and wife Kristin of Little Rock, Ark., Amy Finley and husband Matthew of Little Rock, Ark., and Heather Drew and husband Tommy of Little Rock, Ark., and her special loves, her 13 great-grandchildren: Hannah and Andrew McClure, Caden Powers, Lawson, Spencer Kate, and Rowen Jayne McClure, Mary Jayne and Harrison Bonfim, Hutson McClure, Phoebe and Charlie Finley, and Davis and Hayes Drew.

She graduated from Nashville High School in 1939 and attended Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, now UCA. Although she and her husband Clell both grew up in Nashville, they didn’t become acquainted until the time leading up to World War II. Their romance and early married life were dictated by the events of the war. They were married in 1942 in Nashville, Ark. They lived in California and Texas before Clell was sent overseas to the Philippines. He returned home and they made their home in Nashville all of their married lives. Eugenia was a homemaker and mother and then later worked many years as the county school board secretary for Howard County in the courthouse at Nashville. She was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. In her last years she moved to Little Rock to live with her son Don, and then at Parkway Health Center. She was a popular resident, being involved in many social activities there.

The family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Parkway for their love and wonderful care these past four and a half years.

She will be buried at a graveside service at Nashville Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, with Karon Baxley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a favorite charity.

