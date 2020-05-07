Obituary: Dianne Clements, 75, of Nashville

Dianne Clements, age 75, of Nashville, Ark., died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born May 11, 1944, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Walter Rood and Mary Hallmark McLaughlin.

Mrs. Clements was a member of the Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Clements.

Survivors include: one son, Tracy Clements and wife Ticia of Texarkana, Ark.; two daughters, Angie Barfield and Melanie Clements both of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Tina Smith and husband Eddie of Nashville, Ark.; four grandchildren Kylie Clements, Trace Clements, Ali Barfield, Hannah Barfield, one great-grandchild Hadley Garner, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Unity Cemetery, with Bro. David Cassady officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Viewing for Mrs. Clements was Saturday, May 2, from 12:00 to 1:30 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

