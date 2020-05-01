Obituary: Clyde Anderson Bell, 85, of Mineral Springs

Clyde Anderson Bell of Mineral Springs, Ark., died April 25, 2020. Mr. Bell, age 95 was born in Mineral Springs, Ark., to the late Rufus Marvin Bell and Lizzie Lee Cowling Bell.

He was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School, UCA at Conway, and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He was a WWII Navy, Pacific Combat Veteran. He also was a retired building contractor and a cattle rancher.

Preceding him death were his parents, and his wife of 67 and a half years, Beverly Byrns Bell.

His survivors include: a daughter, Lizann Bell of Mineral Springs; two sons, Rick and wife Mandy Bell of Mineral springs, and Bron and wife Nicole Bell of Mineral Springs; grandchildren, Becky Bell, Mac and wife Amy Bell, and Bravyn Bell; great-grandchildren, Canaan Bell, Macy Bell and Brady Bell; a sister, Joyce Hesselbein of Bryant, Ark.; and a large host of other family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Mineral Springs Cemetery, PO Box 129, Mineral Springs, AR 71851.

His wishes were that he be cremated, and a family memorial service will be held later

