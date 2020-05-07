Obituary: C.C. ‘Corky’ Carlton, 97, of Nashville

C.C. “Corky” Carlton, age 97, of Nashville, Ark., died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born Dec. 27, 1922 in DeWitt, Ark., the son of the late Brice and Lucille Kelley Carlton.

Corky was a United States Navy veteran, and a business owner/operator. From 1969 to 1979 he served in the Arkansas State House of Representatives.

If addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters Anette Hoover and Elizabeth Atha.

Survivors include: one son, Jim Carlton of Nashville, Ark.; two sisters Cay Teague of Nashville, Ark., Judy Hill of Tyler, Texas; two grandsons Brian Carlton of Dallas, Texas, and Clay Carlton of Fayetteville, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Cooper, Chesney, John, and Caroline Carlton; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Restland Memorial Park, with Larry Teague officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

