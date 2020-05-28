New officer hired at Murfreesboro

Micah Brown, 30, was recently hired to round out the full-time roster with the Murfreesboro Police Department. Brown is a native of Pine Bluff, Ark., and a graduate of Watson Chapel High School.

He has three years of work experience with the Arkansas Department of Correction as a member of the emergency response teams at the Grimes Unit in Newport and the Varner/Varner Super Max Unit in Pine Bluff. Brown is set to attend the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in September.

Brown is married to the former Lindsey Posey, a 2012 Murfreesboro High School graduate, and the couple have a nine-month-old baby, Allie.

