June 12-14 free fishing weekend in Arkansas

Thanks to a proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp from noon Friday, June 12, through midnight Sunday night, June 14.

An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by Gov. Hutchinson, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer. This will be the second time Arkansans have had the opportunity to enjoy fishing without a license in 2020. During the initial closure of schools, amusement parks and museums because of concerns for the spread of the coronavirus, commissioners worked in concert with Hutchinson to waive the requirement of a fishing license for nine days in late March.

Unfortunately, continued concerns for COVID-19 have interrupted one of the most popular annual events that typically take place during Free Fishing Weekend. All fishing derbies at AGFC hatcheries have had to be canceled to help continue suppressing the spread of coronavirus.

