Former Nashville resident arrested for alleged robbery

A former resident of Nashville was arrested in the parking lot of a Texas-side Walmart store in Texarkana Wednesday, May 13, after allegedly robbing the store at gunpoint.

Ronnie Seymour, 78, now of Texarkana, Ark., was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge, according to an article in the Texarkana Gazette.

According to the article, Seymour produced a pistol while checking out. The clerk backed away from the register.

Seymour allegedly went around, removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the store. Police arrested him as he tried to drive out of the parking lot of an adjacent business.

Also, according to the article, police recovered the money and the pistol.

He is now being held on a warrant for a similar crime in Bossier City in which he allegedly wore a costume.

