Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

136 years ago: March, 1884

James H. Perry is governor and Jacob Frolich is secretary of the state of Arkansas. G. G. Graves is judge of Howard County and W. H. Briggs is sheriff.

The Nashville News is offering a subscription campaign for 10 cents per month, provided the new subscriber takes it for at least five months.

Ten fence cutters have been arrested at Castreville, Texas

_____

100 years ago: December, 1920

The newspaper men of Arkansas are planning the erection of a $100,000 club house at Glenwood-on-the-Caddo. The site for the building, ten acres of heavily wooded mountain land on the south bank of the Caddo, has been donated to the Arkansas Press Association for this purpose.

Miss Ada Mae Reeder, the thirteen-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. J. Reeder, died at the family home on West Howard Street Monday afternoon, after a lingering illness of typhoid fever and other complications.

The death of this lovely child cast a gloom over the entire city, as she was one of the city’s brightest young girls and had scores of friends among all sets. As a mark of respect and the high esteem in which she was held, the Junior High School, of which she was a member, attended the funeral in body, a section of the church being occupied by her former school mates.

At the formal dedication of Citizens State Bank, 1976. President Roy Reaves, Miss Nashville Bicentennial, Lisa Matheny, Chairman of the board, Bobby Steel and Nashville Mayor, W. B. Holliday.

______

77 years ago: December, 1943

Gasoline made from coal was used in an airplane for the first time in the U. S. recently. It carried the plane from Morgantown, W. Va. to Washington, D. C.

Neal Watson and Ruby Jean Wesson, both juniors at Harding College, have recently been chosen on all-star intramural teams. Neal was elected on the football team and Ruby Jean in girls’ softball. Neal is the son of Grady Watson and Ruby Jean is the daughter of the late Fred Wesson and Mrs. Wesson.

(Adv.) For Sale-One 1941 Hudson Super 6. Good tires, low mileage. Priced right. Mason’s Service Station

_____

51 years ago: March, 1969

Notice to all interested contractors: Plans are out for construction of the new First Baptist Church, Nashville. All interested sub-contract bidders may view the plans at the church office in the educational building.

The Junior Class of Umpire High School will sponsor a musical Friday beginning at 7:30 in the Umpire gymnasium. The musical will feature Seldom Sirmons and the Melody Boys, along with Bill Gentry of Melba recordings and some of Umpire’s own local talent.

Lost or strayed- Grayish and white spotted Shetland pony, answers to name of Tony. Notify Donney Stone if seen.

