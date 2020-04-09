South Pike County School District releases student info about closing

Due to the announced closing of in-person schooling for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year, South Pike County Superintendent Brad Sullivan made the following press release concerning several topics.

School Closure

Governor Hutchinson announced that schools will be closed for on-site instruction for the remainder of the year but learning will continue. All SPCSD buildings will remain closed to students and non-essential staff members until further notice. All teachers and administrators will continue to remain available via email during the school day and may enter campus with supervisor permission.

Learning from Home (AMI)

Each building will provide further guidance on expectations for students learning via Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI). A plan for continued AMI learning from home will be communicated as sonn as principals and teachers plan beyond April 17. We will continue to make student and family focused decisions with flexility and understanding in mind.

Prom and Graduation Commencement

We know that these two events are important to students and families. Obviously, we are not able to have prom on our originally scheduled date. The high school administration is committed to doing what we can to hold these events, however, we are continuing to follow CDC and state guidlines. The High School will send updates regarding both of these events as soon as possible.

Athletics

The Arkansas Activities Association has cancelled all spring sports until further notice. We are in a “dead period” for all activities and practices until AAA allows us to return. We will also follow CDC guidelines to keep all students safe if we do return.

Nutrition Services

At this time, we are planning to keep preparing the “Grab and Go” food each week but we are reviewing the program each week to keep staff and students safe. We will update through our social media outlets to keep everyone informed.

Device Return & Personal Items Left at School

We are working on a plan for students to return devices assigned by the school an to retrieve any personal items they may have left at the school. Building principals will send information about the processes in the future.

General Information

During this time of uncertainty, we know communication is important. We will try to keep you informed in a timely manner. Thank you to our parents and staff for your hard work and patience. Please contact your child’s teacher(s) or principal if you have questions or concern.

For more information, please call the high school at (870) 285-2184 or the elementary schools at (870) 285-2193 (Murfreesboro) or (870) 379-2214 (Delight).

