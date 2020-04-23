South Pike County board to decide of Delight Elementary April 28

There will a special meeting of the South Pike County School Board on Tuesday, April 28 at 6 p.m. to discuss the plan for the Delight Elementary School.

Due to restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people and in accordance with state mandated social distancing protocols, it will not be possible for the public to physically attend this meeting. However, the school is making the meeting accessible to the public via an online platform.

Persons who would like to attend the meeting digitally or would like to address the board, simply fill out the form found below and you will be end the link to attend the meeting via email.

The link to access a form is (copy and paste into browser):

https://forms.gle/nJBS51eSecmNBR5X8

Superintendent Brad Sullivan has recommended to the board to close this Delight Elementary.

Like this: Like Loading...