Obituary: Wanda Clonez Lewis, 71, of Hot Springs

Wanda Clonez Lewis, age 71, of Hot Springs, Ark., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on Sept. 28, 1948, in Denton, Texas, to the late George Alfred and Ola Edna Evans Wagner.

She was a member of the Center Fork Baptist Church and worked for Tyson for 25 years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lewis; a brother, Jack Wagner; and two nephews, Brad McKenzie and Bobby McKenzie.

Survivors include: two daughters, Dody Roberts and husband Weslie Wilson of Hot Springs, and Sammi Dawson and husband Marc of Hot Springs; six grandchildren including Lauren Dawson, Rylee Dawson, Turner Dawson, Dylan Dawson, Alexandra Roberts and husband Chace, and Stacy Roberts; three great-grandchildren including Aden Roberts, Samara Roberts and Rosalie Roberts; a sister Sara McKenzie; a niece Deena Hughes; a nephew Gary Wagner and a host of other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff and friends of Levi Towers in Hot Springs, the staff of Davita Dialysis, and Dr. Manjusha Kota and staff for the great care that was given to Ms. Lewis.

Graveside services will be at on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Restland Memorial Park under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

