Obituary: Starling Houston ‘Junior’ Lipscomb, Jr., 67, of Dierks

Mr. Starling Houston “Junior” Lipscomb, Jr., age 67, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 15, 1952, in Dierks. He was a general laborer, attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dierks and was a United States Army veteran.

Mr. Lipscomb was preceded in death by his parents, Starling H. Lipscomb, Sr., and Lula Leona Jones Lipscomb; his wife, Karen Lightfoot Lipscomb; one sister, Bondina Jones; and one nephew, J.R. Jones.

He is survived by: one daughter, Misty Holden of Dierks and her fiancé, Butch Millegan; one sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Butch Gunnells; three grandchildren, Brian, Emily, and Kaleb Holden; one great-grandchild, Serenity Mann; two special friends, Marla Fahrney and J.T. Keaster; and a number of nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

You may leave a condolence at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

