Obituary: Samuel Hamilton Rhodes, 72, of Murfreesboro

Samuel Hamilton Rhodes, age 72, of Murfreesboro, Ark., died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 27, 1947, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Jack Hamilton and Nenette Woolsey Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes was a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville, Ark.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Kay Fox and Jackie Murphy.

Survivors include: his wife, Linda Rhodes of Murfreesboro, Ark.; three gals, Tootie Brake and husband Brad of Nashville, Ark.; Samantha Keeney of Murfreesboro, Ark.; Rosie McGowan and husband Mike of Columbus, Ga.; one granddaughter, Paige Courtney Cooley and husband Todd; two grandsons, Andrew and Alex Keeney; two great-grandsons, Hunter and Gunner Cooley; one brother, Red Rhodes and wife Karen of McCaskill, Ark.; one sister, Charity Rhodes of Nashville, Ark.; his little buddy Jo Jo, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cross Point Cowboy Church. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

