Obituary: Royal Clinton ‘RC’ Burt, 85, of Lonoke

Royal Clinton ‘RC’ Burt, 85, of Lonoke died April 2, 2020.

He was born July 8, 1934, in Dierks, the son of the late Mack Duff and Lou Ella McClure Burt.

He was a Missionary Baptist Church pastor for 67 years in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Among the churches he served was Old Union at Lockesburg, 1955-58. He was a Master Mason.

He was preceded in death by brothers Lloyd, Leon, Doyle, Leroy, and Norman Burt; sisters Oleta Whisenhunt and Ozella Bea Rogers

Survivors include: his wife of 65 years, Vivian LaVonn Staton Burt of Lonoke; sons Stanley Burt and wife, Pamela, of Dickinson, Texas, Richard Burt and wife, Karen, of Texarkana, and Scotty Burt and wife, Kim, of Wake Village, Texas; also grandchildren.

The funeral was at Legate Cemetery in Lonoke on Sunday, April 5, with arrangements by Boyd Funeral Home in Lonoke. Officiating the service was Bro. Tim Ward of New Testament Baptist Church.

