Obituary: Priscilla Pipkins, 73, of Billstown

Priscilla Pipkins, age 73, of Billstown, Ark., died Staurday, March 27, 2020, in a Hot Springs hospital.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1946, to Clarence and Bessie Helen Evans Knighton in Hope, Ark.

She was a former employee of Poulan and Mission Plastics and was a housewife.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bessie Knighton of Hope, Ark.; a sister, Mary Edna Knighton of Illinois; and her brothers Marion Ray Knighton of Mesquite, Texas and Clarence Earl Knighton of Lewisville, Ark.

Mrs. Pipkins is survived by: her husband Richard Leon “Rickey” Pipkins of Billstown, Ark.; a sister Barbara Jean Terry of Hope, Ark.; and a brother Charles Knighton of Texas; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, at Billstown Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

