Obituary: Maxine Whitley, 86, of Dierks

Mildred Maxine Whitley, 86, of Dierks, Arkansas died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 6, 1933, in Dierks to the late John and Ann Bales.

She was a member of Kern Heights Baptist Church in De Queen.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nadine Smith; her daughter, Kimberly Ann Matheny; and a grandson, Marc Matheny.

Survivors include: a son, Jay Whitley of Dierks; three daughters, Sheri Mills and husband Melvin of De Queen, June Pinson and husband Jerry of Dierks, and Stacy Rasmussen of Grannis; a sister, Gayle Warren of Dale, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mt. Ida Cemetery with Bro. Brian Pounds officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chandler Funeral Home, De Queen.

