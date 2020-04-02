Obituary: Martha A. ‘Sally’ White, 85, of Delight

Martha A. “Sally” White, age 85, of Delight, Ark., entered Heaven’s gate on March 25, 2020, in Glenwood, Ark. She was born on March 21, 1935, in Delight, Ark., the daughter of the late James R. and Martha Hill Lee.

Mrs. White was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delight. During her career she worked at Caddo Antiques and Minnie Mall, the Queen of Diamonds Motel, owned and operated the Caddo Motel and Restaurant, she ran the scales for Delight Sand and Gravel, and was a clerk for Piggly Wiggly and Wards Thriftway. But of all these things she was a homemaker, and surrounded her life around her family, especially the love of her life her grandson and her great-grandchildren.

Sally was best known for her immaculate yard and her John Deere lawnmower; she had a passion for horses especially race horses and loved her dog “Momma”.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles White; a son, Randy White; and a sister, Clara Fae McKinnon.

Survivors include: one daughter, Connie Riley and husband Kelly; one grandson, James Riley and wife Monica; two great-grandchildren, River Riley and Gemma Riley; two brothers Bill Lee and Jack Lee; one sister, Susie Jester, all the employees of Caddo Antiques, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were 10 a.m., Friday, March 27, at Delight Cemetery, with Bro. Zane Woodall officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Glenwood Nursing and Rehab and Kindred Hospice.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...