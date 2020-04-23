Obituary: Margaret Sue ‘Momma Sue’ Goodson, 91, of Center Point

Margaret Sue “Momma Sue” Goodson, 91, of Center Point, Ark., died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Nashville.

She was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Center Point to the late Andrew Johnson Bedwell and Etta Mae Justus Bedwell.

She was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ and was active in the Center Point Renewal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Goodson in 2006, and her two sisters, Florene Gosnell and Floy Westfall; also her stepmother, Nora Bedwell.

Survivors include: her son, Johnny Goodson and wife, Jackie, of Monett, Mo.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Center Point Cemetery.

