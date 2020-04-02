Obituary: Joyce Wenick Wood, 78, of Nashville

Joyce Wenick Wood, age 78, of Nashville, Ark.,s died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Burns, Ore., the daughter of the late Harry and Ida Matilda Wenick.

Mrs. Wood was a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Nashville, a homemaker, historian, genealogist, and an artist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Gene Wood; one daughter, Caprice Wood Keys; two brothers, Harry Wenick, Jr., and Allen Wenick.

Survivors include: children Sherry Wood Turley and husband William of Nashville, Ark.; Unitas Wood of Houston, Texas; Catrice Wood Payne and husband Russell of Jefferson City, Mo.; five grandchildren Bradlynn Wood Payne, Sham Payne Lawrence and husband Kyler, William Jackson Turley, Harley Keys, and Francis Keys; one sister Deanna Wenick Johnson of Woodburn, Ore.; a son-in law Dell Keys of Murfreesboro, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation services will be under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

