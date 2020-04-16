Obituary: Johnnie Mae Sparkman, 82, of Texarkana

Johnnie Mae Sparkman, 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died on April 5, 2020, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born April 12, 1937, in Pike County, the daughter of the late John Ezra and Rosie Couch Ballard.

Mrs. Sparkman was a member of the Arkansas Council of the Blind and an alum for the School of the Blind.

Survivors include: two sons, James Sparkman of Nashville, Ark.; Larry Sparkman of Canton, Ga.; one daughter, Lisa Campolieto of Texarkana, Ark.; two brothers, Kenneth Lee Ballard of Prunedale, Calif. and Donald Wayne Ballard of Murfreesboro, Ark.; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Academy Cemetery with Bro. Al Terrell officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

