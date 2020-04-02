Obituary: John Hanley, 68, of Nashville

John Hanley, age 68, of Nashville, Ark., died on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. He was born July 11, 1951 in Silver Bow, Mont., the son of the late Thomas Patrick Hanley and Lydean Dyson Hanley.

Mr. Hanley was truck driver, a jack of all trades, a Navy Veteran and served during Vietnam War.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Blanton Hanley of Nashville, Ark.; two sons John Hanley Jr. of Lockesburg, Ark., and Patrick Hanley of Bennett, Colo.; one daughter Michelle Owen of Shreveport, La.; step-children Kay Lee Wilson of Dierks, Ark.; Tonya Gosnell of Dierks, Ark.; Sandy Lowery of Nashville, Ark.; one sister Linda Aulders of Beaver, Utah; as well as a number of grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Cremation services will be under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

