Obituary: Jimmie Moss Ellis, 100, of Seabrook, Texas

Jimmie Moss Ellis, age 100, of Seabrook, Texas, died on Sunday April 5, 2020, in Seabrook, Texas. She was born April 4, 1920, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Frank and Verna Powell Moss.

Mrs. Ellis was a member of the Sagemont Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, and the Eastern Star. She loved bowling and belonged to a league while living in Florida. She loved playing bowling on video games with great grandkids and most of the time beat them. She traveled all over the United States to various Air Force Bases with her husband a highly decorated combat crew member during WWII, Korea, Vietnam in the Air Force. She loved to travel and made several trips to Europe with husband and daughters, and Mexico with her niece and nephew. She did some modeling in her younger days and knew how to dress with class and style. She loved people and they loved her because she always made them comfortable and loved. She was kind, funny and full of life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Ellis; two daughters, Cathy Bennett and Rebecca Christy; four sisters, Johnnie Moss Porter, Billie Moss McCrary, Kathleen Moss Jennings, and Patsy Moss Radley Reed.

Survivors include: a son, William Ellis and wife Gail of Seabrook Texas; two grandchildren, Christopher Ellis and wife Nicole of Round Rock, Texas, and Vanessa Doss and Evan of Houston, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Preston, Chandler, Hudson, Adeline and Carter Ellis and Isabella Doss as well as a number of nieces, nephews and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Unity Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers send in memory of Jimmie Ellis to: Sagemont Baptist Church Helping Hands Ministry, 11300 S. Sam Houston Pkwy. E., Houston, TX 77089.

