Obituary: Jerry Dale Robertson, 84, of Nashville

Jerry Dale Robertson, age 84, of Nashville, Ark., went to his eternal home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Texarkana. He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Nashville to the late Ira Alton Robertson and Gladys Mae Richardson Robertson. He was a retired Live Haul Supervisor and truck driver for Tyson Foods in Nashville having worked for over 40 plus years.

Jerry was a long time and faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, he loved antique trucks, driving trucks, his ducks and geese, working in his shop, and living on his little farm. Most of all he loved his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His best buddy was his little dog, Elmer.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and a granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Robertson.

He was the last of 4 children, which included Bennie Sue Parsons, Mary Jane Robertson Ringer and her husband Charles, Ira Eugene Robertson, 2 nephews, and a son-in-law, Timothy Floyd Wright. Also a brother-in law, Luther Junior Brown.

His survivors include: the love of his life for over 62 years, Doris Hatch Robertson of Nashville; children Susan Wright of Nashville, Heidi Hile and husband Jamey of Nashville, Sarah McAnn of Murfreesboro, and Peggy Murphy of Russellville, Ark.; grandchildren Bradley Keith Wright and wife Melissa, Mark Sillavan, Mason Sillavan, Micah Sillavan, Chelsey Hile, Bailey Hile and Ashley Albright; great-grandchildren Rebecca Wood, Timothy Wright and Haley Wright; two sisters-in-law Juanita Robertson of Kansas City, Mo., and Vonda Mae Brown of Nashville; an aunt, Cada Cook of Nashville, and a special cousin, Terry Robertson; a large brother-in-law, Donald Hatch and wife Juanita, a host of other family and friends.

Due to the current circumstances a private graveside service was held at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Brent Thompson officiating.

The family ask that memorials be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 212, Nashville, AR 71852.

