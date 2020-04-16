Obituary: Fred Westfall, 70, of Georgia

ROYSTON, GA. — Dr. Freddie Dean Westfall, 70, of Royston, GA, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Fred was born in Nashville, Ark., on Feb. 9, 1950, to O’Dean and Mildred Westfall. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a PHD in Poultry Science in 1977. During his career he worked for Gold Kist, Pilgrims, and Marel Inc. Fred was a faithful member of Franklin Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, in Franklin Springs, GA., and a speaker for Gideons International. He loved spending time with his family which included his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Westfall.

Fred is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cindy Westfall; three children, Matt (Janese) Bennett, Gina (Owen) Thomason, and Suzanne (Paul) Causey; seven grandchildren, Austin (Jenna), Brooklyn, Malone, Addie (Bryan), Chloe, Shannon, Micah; one great-grandchild, Willa Jane; two siblings, Paul (Sharon) Westfall, Anna (Rick) Chandler; and sister-in-law, Linda Westfall.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SpiritLife Ministries: 5830 NW Expressway, #218 Oklahoma City, OK 73132 or Emmanuel College Agriculture Program: PO Box 129,Franklin Springs, GA 30639.

